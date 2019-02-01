Menu

Advertising

Shropshire weather: Wintry weekend ahead after historic bitter cold

By Rob Smith | News | Published:

This was the scene near Shropshire's most famous peak this week, as the winter chill was set to continue into the weekend.

The Wrekin in snowy weather this week. Picture credit: @Liam_Ball92 on Twitter

Liam Ball took this picture on the Wrekin after snow fell sporadically throughout the county.

Although the heavy snowstorms predicted by the Met Office largely passed Shropshire by this week, ice and a chill wind have gripped the region.

The sun is due to reappear tomorrow morning, although temperatures will remain low with a high point of about 3C.

In other parts of the UK heavy snowfall has forced hundreds of schools to close, after the coldest night in seven years.

Temperatures in the Scottish Highlands plunged to a low of minus 15.4C just before midnight.

In Devon and Cornwall, efforts to rescue motorists stranded on snowbound roads continued through the night, while hundreds of people were forced to find shelter where they could.

Weekend weather – More snow and ice on the way? 31/01/19
News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News