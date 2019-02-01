Advertising
Shropshire weather: Wintry weekend ahead after historic bitter cold
This was the scene near Shropshire's most famous peak this week, as the winter chill was set to continue into the weekend.
Liam Ball took this picture on the Wrekin after snow fell sporadically throughout the county.
Although the heavy snowstorms predicted by the Met Office largely passed Shropshire by this week, ice and a chill wind have gripped the region.
The sun is due to reappear tomorrow morning, although temperatures will remain low with a high point of about 3C.
In other parts of the UK heavy snowfall has forced hundreds of schools to close, after the coldest night in seven years.
Temperatures in the Scottish Highlands plunged to a low of minus 15.4C just before midnight.
In Devon and Cornwall, efforts to rescue motorists stranded on snowbound roads continued through the night, while hundreds of people were forced to find shelter where they could.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment