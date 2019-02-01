Shropshire weather: Wintry weekend ahead after historic bitter cold

Liam Ball took this picture on the Wrekin after snow fell sporadically throughout the county.

Although the heavy snowstorms predicted by the Met Office largely passed Shropshire by this week, ice and a chill wind have gripped the region.

The sun is due to reappear tomorrow morning, although temperatures will remain low with a high point of about 3C.

In other parts of the UK heavy snowfall has forced hundreds of schools to close, after the coldest night in seven years.

Temperatures in the Scottish Highlands plunged to a low of minus 15.4C just before midnight.

In Devon and Cornwall, efforts to rescue motorists stranded on snowbound roads continued through the night, while hundreds of people were forced to find shelter where they could.

Good morning, after another icy start we'll see some good sunny spells through the day. Despite this it'll feel cold in the bitter northerly wind 💨, max temperature today 03 Celsius. ^MR — Met Office Shawbury (@MetOShawbury) February 1, 2019

Here is the latest radar image showing #snow continuing to fall across parts of the UK. Take care if you are out and about as even if it's not snowing where you are it could still be icy pic.twitter.com/Sg2C8sGasf — Met Office (@metoffice) February 1, 2019