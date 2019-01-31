Advertising
Driver flips near Shrewsbury on icy road on coldest night so far
A car flipped on an icy road near Shrewsbury last night, as temperatures continued to drop throughout Shropshire and an amber snow alert was extended to Powys.
The driver of the silver hatchback was unhurt after the accident at Moreton Corbet at about 8.25pm yesterday.
Another car was damaged in a crash in Market Drayton thanks to the icy roads.
The driver of the car which crashed on Rowan Road was unhurt.
The Met Office at Shawbury warned travellers to be careful after ice and frost covered Shropshire this morning, and to expect "patchy snow" this evening.
It comes as the Met Office upgraded a yellow weather warning to amber today, including for Powys.
A severe weather warning has been issued as up to 10cm of snow is expected in parts of the UK.
The amber warning, issued by the Met Office, is between 2pm and 9pm on Thursday and mainly covers parts of the South West and South Wales. It means there are likely to be delays on the roads, stranded vehicles, rail delays and cancellations, power cuts and rural communities becoming cut off.
Areas which will be most affected by the warning in England are Hampshire, Bath, Bournemouth, Bristol, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire. In Wales the warning is for Powys, Blanenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.
