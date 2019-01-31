Driver flips near Shrewsbury on icy road on coldest night so far

The driver of the silver hatchback was unhurt after the accident at Moreton Corbet at about 8.25pm yesterday.

Just out at Moreton Corbet after this car lost control on the ice and flipped over. Thankfully driver was unhurt. Please take care out there folks, lots of side roads not gritted! Pcso King pic.twitter.com/tD5h1OF4bS — Market Drayton SNT (@MDraytonCops) January 30, 2019

Another car was damaged in a crash in Market Drayton thanks to the icy roads.

The driver of the car which crashed on Rowan Road was unhurt.

RTC on Rowan Road, please take care icy conditions. Thankfully no injuries. pic.twitter.com/Ivc4DtLP96 — Market Drayton SNT (@MDraytonCops) January 31, 2019

Please be aware there is currently a broken down car on New Street by the turning to Duce Drive. Please drive carefully #community #keepsafe pic.twitter.com/FFMKqPAsma — Great Dawley TC (@GreatDawley) January 31, 2019

The Met Office at Shawbury warned travellers to be careful after ice and frost covered Shropshire this morning, and to expect "patchy snow" this evening.

It comes as the Met Office upgraded a yellow weather warning to amber today, including for Powys.

Morning all! It's a frosty, icy & rather foggy start so please be very careful travelling this morning. Frost & fog will clear & thaw gradually by lunchtime, we're then in for a clear spell before cloud and some patchy snow moves in from the South-west this evening. ^RJ — Met Office Shawbury (@MetOShawbury) January 31, 2019

A severe weather warning has been issued as up to 10cm of snow is expected in parts of the UK.

The amber warning, issued by the Met Office, is between 2pm and 9pm on Thursday and mainly covers parts of the South West and South Wales. It means there are likely to be delays on the roads, stranded vehicles, rail delays and cancellations, power cuts and rural communities becoming cut off.

(PA Graphics)

Areas which will be most affected by the warning in England are Hampshire, Bath, Bournemouth, Bristol, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire. In Wales the warning is for Powys, Blanenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.

