Shrewsbury Beaver completes the set of badges

Elizabeth Daniels-Sanders, who attends Monkmoor Beavers in Shrewsbury, now proudly wears 45 badges on her blue jumper.

The seven-year-old went skiing at the Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre last week to get the winter sports badge which completed the set.

Beaver Scout leader Zoe Croll said Elizabeth is the first in the area to achieve every badge and fill up her jumper.

"She's such a determined little girl and has worked so hard," she said. "She always said she wanted to get all the badges done and now she has. I'm bursting with pride.

"We always set our Beavers the aim of getting every badge but it takes a lot of time and effort. A few have got close but Elizabeth is the first.

"It's unheard of. She is a role model for the younger ones though who now want to do the same."

Elizabeth, who joined when she was five, has attained 23 activity badges, 15 stage badges, six challenge badges and her Chief Scout Award.

The Belvedere Primary School pupil has done everything from axe throwing and canoeing to first aid training and navigation, but her favourites are the animal friend and camp craft badges.

Zoe added: "Beaver Scouts is all about making memories and skills for life. The things schools don't offer, we do in a safe environment. This summer we took Elizabeth sailing in Ellesmere on a weekend to get a badge."

Elizabeth is moving up to Cubs after Christmas and Zoe said she wouldn't be surprised if the adventurous youngster achieves every badge in her new group.

For more information or to volunteer with Beaver Scouts email monkmoorscout@aol.com