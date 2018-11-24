Long-serving Jeff honoured for work with Telford social club

Jeff Fletcher was awarded the medal for his work spanning more than two and a half decades at St Georges Sports and Social Club, in Telford.

In what was his last presentation of the award, Shropshire's current Lord Lieutenant, Sir Algernon Heber-Percy was in attendance to hand Jeff the honour.

Recognised for his hard work at the club, the 89-year-old has been chairman for 28 years, and treasurer of the management committee for more than 15 years.

After receiving the award, Jeff said: "I've honestly never expected to be given anything like this. When I received the notification through the post I was very much surprised.

"I'm a St Georges man and every bit of work I've done here I've absolutely loved it.

"Looking after all the pitches has kept me extremely fit and very busy over the last 15 years since I've retired."

Jeff with Sir Algernon Heber-Percy at the club

Jeff was the main man responsible for ensuring an all weather pitch was installed on the grounds in 2004.

The club received a £220,000 grant, and raised £230,000 to pay for the near half a million pound pitch.

"I look after the finances as we had to borrow a considerable amount of money to fund the all weather pitch, and we managed to pay it off within 10 years.

"That was the single biggest job I had which was such a massive achievement.

"I'll continue my work now, although I'm trying to get a successor. Being 80 years of age and trying to find someone to step into my shoes isn't very easy but we'll see how it goes."

In his second time at St Georges Sports and Social Club, previously awarding the Queens Award, Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant, said: "Jeff has put in an incredible amount of work into this club over the time he's spent here.

"Not only has he been involved in bringing successful sports teams through here, but also in maintaining and restoring the pitches, and just about anything that needs doing.

"We thank you for your enormous amount of work that you have put in here over the years."