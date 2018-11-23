Fruit and veg company sets out stall at Oswestry hospital to help patients eat healthily

Box of Goodness, which is based in Shrewsbury, will be at the The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Oswestry every Monday to Thursday selling fresh produce.

The company, which is based in Shrewsbury, was set up in 2013 by Dimitar Marinov and Amy Ford who noticed a gap in the market for a fruit and vegetable delivery service.

Dimitar said: “We started supplying locally-sourced boxes to only households, but after a lot of requests we were able to extend our services to businesses, workplaces and schools.

“We recently started offering a wholesale service and now deliver to local restaurants, farm shops and anyone else in the catering industry.

“As well as the above, we now also have a stall at RJAH, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.”

Amy added: “We will now be at our handmade stall at RJAH four times a week, which will be filled with all our delicious produce which will offer our customers much more choice than before.

"We have started donating a fruit and vegetable box to the hospital’s monthly Health Hero winner and we also make a contribution to the League of Friends to support any projects they may be fundraising for every month.”

Victoria Sugden, charity director for the League of Friends, said: “The League of Friends is delighted to have helped bring Box of Goodness to the hospital.

“The fresh produce is presented beautifully and it is a great service to patients, staff and visitors.

“We are really grateful for their contribution to the League of Friends too as it all helps us to support the hospital by purchasing equipment and fundraising towards projects such as The Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre, a dedicated facility for veterans.”

Mark Brandreth, the hospital’s chief executive, said: “I’m thrilled that Box of Goodness will be serving our staff, patients and visitors four days a week with fresh fruit and vegetables.

“I believe this development supports the health and wellbeing of our staff and patients.

“Having easy access to fresh fruit and vegetables helps us look after ourselves and eat our five a day. I am delighted how the stall has taken off.”