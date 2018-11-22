Vanilla plant is right on Kew for Bishop's Castle floral artist Sarah

Sarah Gillard, who lives in Bishop's Castle, was commissioned to paint the vanilla planifolia plant by LittlePod after the company's bosses were impressed by her previous work.

It was no small task – when the flower is in bloom it lasts just one day.

t meant despite Kew Gardens agreeing to Sarah's request for an artist's permit no one could guarantee the plant would bloom the day she arrived.

But as luck would have it, she had turned up on exactly the right day.

Sarah said: "I enquired where I could find the vanilla planifolia to be told it was in the Palm House, which has a rainforest environment.

"I didn't think to bring an umbrella and felt like running away when I heard the steam jets came on with gusto."

Sarah was shown to the plant and was shocked – but overcome with relief – to find it in full bloom.

She was cordoned off from the public and got to work, while groups of tourists and schoolchildren peered over her shoulder and the occasional giant droplet of water threatened to spoil the painting before it was finished.

"It was an amazing experience but very nerve-wracking," said Sarah.

"I am used to painting in fields and meadows, so this was very different. But variety is is the key for any artist."