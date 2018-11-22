Sight loss charity wants compassionate volunteers to come forward

The Macular Society is appealing for anyone in the area who would be willing to give up some of their time to help at the monthly meetings in Llandrindod Wells, with support from the charity’s services and volunteering team.

The group is also looking for people to assist with general tasks such as booking guest speakers each month.

The Llandrindod Wells Macular Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, at Celf o Gwmpas, Centre Celf, Tremont Road, Llandrindod Wells.

It is one of more than 400 groups of its kind in the UK offering vital information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease. Its next meeting will be held on Tuesday November 27.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of blindness in the UK, and regional manager Adele Francis, said: “The Llandrindod Wells Macular Support Group provides a real lifeline for people living locally with sight loss.

"The peer support offered by the groups is absolutely vital – it’s incredibly re-assuring for people to know that there are others who truly understand their situation.

“With more than 200 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, the existence of our support groups has never been more important.

"If you have some free time and would be willing to help out once a month, we would love to hear from you.

“We will also be available to support our volunteers as they learn their new roles and provide any guidance they need going forward.”

For more information about the Llandrindod Wells Macular Support Group, please contact Adele Francis on 01639 843236 or 07494 468007.