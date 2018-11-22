Oyez! Bridgnorth's town crier has rang his last bell

John James, 83, has handed over his ceremonial hat and robes as he prepares to put his feet up for a well deserved rest.

The former teacher has been a familiar face in the town for almost two decades, with his yells of 'Oyez' and cheeky sense of humour at events from shop openings to Britain in Bloom contests.

He joked: "I've been doing it for 17 years and my knees don't work properly any more so it's probably time to let someone else have a go. I've already handed back my cloak."

He added: "One of the highlights was when we won the Britain in Bloom competition in 2002. That was a proud moment.

"Then the following year I went to Slovenia for the Entente Florale (a European competition for floral towns) and we came second in Europe.

"I've stood in for the Shrewsbury town crier (Martin Wood) before, and I came second in a town crier competition he organised."

Rather than being scouted for his bellowing pipes, Mr James rather fell into the role, but became an expert in whipping a crowd up into excitement, and gave some top tips for his successor.

He said: "My wife was the town clerk and she couldn't find anybody else!

"You need a loud voice, a personality, and be good at getting on with people."

Mr James is looking forward to his rest, but added: "I've enjoyed it very much, every single minute of it. I'm lucky to have lived a very full life."

The town council will now consider whether to seek a replacement.