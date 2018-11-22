More than 50 dogs seized from 'deplorable' conditions as five arrested in Telford

The animal welfare charity says an investigation has been launched after the raids, which took place because of fears for the animals’ health.

A total of 56 dogs and puppies, and what police called "a large quantity of cash", were removed during the raids.

RSPCA spokeswoman Amy Ockelford said the charity teamed up with police to carry out the operation.

She added: “RSPCA officers accompanied West Mercia Police as they executed a warrant at three properties in Telford on Tuesday.

“A number of dogs were removed and are now in RSPCA care.

“As an investigation is ongoing we cannot go into any further detail at this time.”

Alex Gale, for West Mercia Police, added: “The warrants, relating to The Animal Welfare Act of 2006 were in response to a large number of reports relating to the commercial sale of high value, sick puppies to unsuspecting members of the public.

Advertising

Two of the dogs can just about be made out inside this kennel

“The operation resulted in the arrest of five people and the removal of 56 puppies and dogs from two addresses. These are currently being cared for at specialist kennels in the West Midlands region.”

Sergeant Dan Taylor of the Safer Neighbourhoods Team (SNT), North Telford, added: “This was an SNT-led operation, with the assistance of the Local Policing Priority Team (LPPT) and the excellent support and specialist knowledge provided by staff of the RSPCA.

“Together we successfully removed 56 dogs/puppies that were suffering or likely to suffer, given the deplorable nature of the environment they were being kept in.

Advertising

“The dogs and puppies will now be monitored and cared for by the RSPCA whilst the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information relating to the sale of sick puppies in the Telford area is encouraged to contact the RSPCA, West Mercia Police or the Trading Standards Dept of Telford and Wrekin.

People have been offering to rehome the sick dogs.

Police advised the volunteers to contact the Shropshire branch of the RSPCA on 07703 567935 or rspcashropshire@gmail.com.