Man charged over death of deli owner attacked outside pub near Market Drayton

Adam Lovatt, who was 45, suffered head injuries outside the Bridge Inn in Audlem on May 25, and later died in hospital.

Today 23-year-old Samuel Thorpe, of Wybunbury, in Cheshire, was charged with his manslaughter and bailed to appear before magistrates in Crewe next month.

A 35-year-old man will also appear after being charged with assisting an offender.

Meanwhile a 44-year-old man from Market Drayton has been cautioned for a public order offence.

No further action is being taken against a 58-year-old woman, also from Market Drayton, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.