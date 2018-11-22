Advertising
Man charged over death of deli owner attacked outside pub near Market Drayton
A man has been charged over the death of a well-known delicatessen-owner who was attacked outside a pub near Market Drayton.
Adam Lovatt, who was 45, suffered head injuries outside the Bridge Inn in Audlem on May 25, and later died in hospital.
Today 23-year-old Samuel Thorpe, of Wybunbury, in Cheshire, was charged with his manslaughter and bailed to appear before magistrates in Crewe next month.
A 35-year-old man will also appear after being charged with assisting an offender.
Meanwhile a 44-year-old man from Market Drayton has been cautioned for a public order offence.
No further action is being taken against a 58-year-old woman, also from Market Drayton, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.