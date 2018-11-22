Flush mob: street dance with a difference for Shrewsbury sanitation charity

Village Water is encouraging people to sign up to its 'flush mob' this weekend.

It aims to reach thousands in the sub-Saharan Africa with its Safe Water and Sanitation for All appeal.

The project will officially be launched on Sunday with a 'flush mob' in Shrewsbury's town centre.

Clare Wearden, Village Water director, said: "Think of a flash mob but with more toilet humour.

"We’re asking Salopians, families, friends, dance clubs, WI groups, Brownies and Scouts to help us kick our campaign off with a bang.

"Wear something blue and join us for a silly dance for a great cause."

The team of seven are working to tackle the desperate need for safe water and proper sanitation for communities in Africa.

They are attempting to raise £250,000 in three months to support more than 63,000 people living in Zambia and Mozambique.

Miss Wearden added: "The reality is more than 12 million people in Zambia and Mozambique still have no choice but to go to the toilet outside, in the bush.

"It causes disease to spread and it’s not safe, especially for girls."

The Flush Mob will take place at noon in the Square. Dancers are asked to meet at 11.40am in Old St Chad's graveyard for a run-through of the routine.

To sign up and more information visit bit.ly/FLUSHMOB or call 01743 241563.