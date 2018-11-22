Controversial plan for fishery pool near Bridgnorth gets council approval

The pool, which will be built at The Avenue Carp Fishery, at Badger, was given the green light by members of Shropshire Council's South Planning Committee.

The plans for the pool were submitted by RH Fisheries, which set up the site in 2009, and also operates other sites at Shifnal, Acton Burnell, and Weston Park.

The pool will measure 90 metres by 180 with a maximum depth of two metres – around the size of two football pitches.

It is next to the Badger Conservation area, which includes the Grade II listed registered parkland Badger Dingle, The Old Hall, The Church of St Giles, and a number of other protected buildings, including the Grade II* listed Churchyard Cross.

The plans had been opposed by The Gardens Trust, and Shropshire Parks & Garden's Trust.

The objection stated: "The proposed development, which is for business reasons and for the benefit of a private individual, fails the test of public benefit and hence of the key principle of sustainable development.

"The addition of this enormous new fish-breeding pond will in addition compound damage already done to the fabric of the Grade II* registered park and garden."

However, members of the committee supported the proposal and said that due to the nature of the site it would not be visible.

They added that earth removed to make the pool would be used to screen the site.

Their decision came after a visit to the site.

A report prepared for the committee explained what it would be used for.

It stated: "The proposed pool is intended for the rearing and growing of top quality specimen carp and other fish varieties supplying the company's five lakes.

"It is required in addition and in connection with the existing three small fish stock pools to meet ever increasing demands and in particularly to grow on fish for which the size and depth of the existing pools is limiting.

"Surplus stock would be sold to other fisheries and customers."