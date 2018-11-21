Warning for residents after two Telford streets suffer three burglaries

In the last few weeks three houses on Roberts Road and Beech Road in Madeley were broken into while their owners were out, and cash and jewellery was taken from two.

Nothing was stolen in the third incident, which happened yesterday.

PCSO Linda Davis of the Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team said that after this week's break-in a resident had contacted her with concerns about safety.

She said: "One of the burglaries happened when the lady had been out to walk their dog, and one other person was going to a hospital appointment.

"People need to be vigilant."

She said the police are looking at CCTV footage and have put on extra patrols on the two streets, and also advised residents of measures they can take to help protect homes.

They include timing lights to come on when owners are away, keeping windows shut and closing curtains after dark.

PCSO Davis also said that if a resident sees a person walking by a house multiple times, they should report it to 101.