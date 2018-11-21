Telford school performs for London crowd at Royal Albert Hall

For the second time in three years, Haberdashers' Abraham Darby Showband performed at the Music for Youth Proms Concert.

Taking place at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, the band from Madeley, in Telford, is made up of more than 60 brass, woodwind and percussion instruments.

Musicians from the academy performing in the showband range from 11 to 18-years-old.

The band was given the opportunity to play at the hall for a second time following a performance at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Rachel Morton, the showband's musical director and head of music at the academy, said: "We are honoured and privileged to be asked to return to perform at this prestigious event.

"The cream of young musical talent from across the UK participated in the spectacular finale of the year of Music for Youth events at the Royal Albert Hall.

"As a result of our showband's rendition of Impressions of Japan at Symphony hall in Birmingham last summer, Music for Youth asked us to perform this challenging work at this professional venue in London."

"This was an exciting opportunity for these young people to play in one of the world's leading concert halls. The experience is one they will never forget."

The academy will also be hosting the regional round of the National Concert Band of Great Britain Festival.

Taking place on Sunday, November 25, the school's showband, senior and junior jazzbands will be entering the competition.

The festival is open to the public, starting at 9am and lasting until 4.30pm.