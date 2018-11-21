Old phone boxes transformed into life-saving equipment in the Shropshire Hills

The phone boxes, at Stanton Long and Easthope, have had the equipment installed after the parish council was granted £6,500 from the National Lottery Awards for All scheme and gained the supprt of Heartstart Midlands and BT.

The grant paid for a total of four defibrillators in the area, with the other two fitted at Brockton School and Shipton Village Hall.

"This imaginative initiative has found a new purpose for abandoned phone boxes which may provide lifesaving help for local residents should any require CPR and/or a defibrillator," said Ludlow MP Philip Dunne after visiting the phone box at Stanton Long.

"This is a great way to re-purpose redundant phone boxes especially in remote rural areas where it may take extra precious time for ambulance or first responder access.

"I congratulate the Easthope, Shipton and Stanton Long Parish Council for taking this initiative to support local residents in the Corvedale.

"The impact can be judged immediately from the fact that 50 local residents attended the initial CPR course to learn how to use the defibrillators, a very encouraging response."