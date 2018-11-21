Fire team at deadly Mid Wales blaze honoured

The station and its crew won the Chief Fire Officer’s Exceptional Achievement Award at the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service awards ceremony on Friday.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Davies said they were ‘true ambassadors to their communities’ and had exceptionally achieved the services’ aims and objectives.

Mr Davies named the crews involved in the Aberystwyth Hotel Fire this year as joint winners of the Exceptional Achievement Award.

Over 18 appliances and 110 firefighters attended the scene, rescued a total of 12 individuals and prevented significant fire spread to adjoining properties.

Llanwrtyd Wells Fire Station also won the Station of the Year Award.

Described as a truly exceptional On-call Station, they maintain 100% cover and their skills gaps are maintained at 0%. They also dedicate a huge amount of time to their community work and have raised sufficient funds for the station’s co-responder.

The awards ceremony, held at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea, was hosted by BBC Sports presenter, Tomos Dafydd, and saw staff awarded for their tremendous efforts, outstanding commitment and continuous contribution.

The Individual Achievement Award was too close to call and the joint winners were Watch Manager Dave Latham of Newtown Fire Station and Ingrid Pakkas of Caffi Tan in Aberystwyth Fire Station.

WM Dave Latham for his all-round effort in his role and overall contribution to the Service, and Ingrid for developing a highly successful community café at Aberystwyth Fire Station, introducing several sustainable initiatives, including; growing her own fruit and veg and ensuring that the café is plastic free.

The Contribution to the Community Award was awarded to crew manager John Phillips of Port Talbot Fire Station. He has overseen the Fire Cadets programme since its inception. The Fundraiser of the Year Award went to Newtown Fire Station who amongst other things, raised over £5,000 for The Fire Fighter Charity by carrying an 8m extension ladder to the summit of Snowdon, in full fire kit.

The Contribution to the Community Award went to Gary Davies and Paul Falvey of Neath Port Talbot Community Safety Team.

The Courage Award went to Chris McDonald and Claire Griffiths of Pembrokeshire Community Safety. They played a vital role in saving a member of the public’s life.

The People’s Choice Award went to Aberystwyth Fire Station. This year members of the public were asked to nominate and vote for their People’s Choice.

Aberystwyth Station were nominated for a whole host of reasons, including their operational response, their involvement in the community and the addition of a community Café – the voting made them clear winners in this category.