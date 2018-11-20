Ex-RSPCA Shropshire boss admits stealing £180k from charity

Peter James Ralphs, 69, was chairman of the Shropshire branch of the animal welfare organisation.

He abused his position to pocket £184,001.02 from the Shrewsbury-based branch.

And an RSPCA spokeswoman said charity workers are "heartbroken" at the news.

Ralphs pleaded guilty to one offence of fraud by abuse of position at Shrewsbury crown Court.

The case relates to the transfer of sums from the branch's bank account to his personal account when he was the chairman between 2014 and 2017.

The money remains missing from the RSPCA branch, which is based at Gonsal Farm in Dorrington.

Mr Adrian Roberts, representing Ralphs, told the court that none of the cash had been repaid.

Judge Mr Recorder Ben Mills told Ralphs that he may face a jail sentence for the crime.

He is also likely to face a proceeds of crime hearing to recover the money.

The judge told him: "You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.

"All options are available to the court when it comes to sentencing, including custody."

The case was adjourned until January 11 for reports to be prepared.

Ralphs, of Sutton Road, Shrewsbury, was granted unconditional bail until then.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “RSPCA branches are run as separate charities and rely on the hard work and dedication of volunteers supported by generous animal lovers in the community.

“We are heartbroken that money which was donated to a branch to help animals has been taken in this way.

“We would like to reassure supporters that the branch continues its vital work helping animals.”