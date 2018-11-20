Escaped cow rescued from septic tank by firefighters

The animal was stuck in the tank near Hawkstone Court in Weston, about eight miles south of Whitchurch, for about two hours this morning.

Firefighters from Prees and Wellington were called at 11.20am, and once on the scene were able to attach straps around the cow's legs for it to be lifted out via crane.

A spokeswoman for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cow was one of several that had escaped from their enclosure in Weston, and that the animal had wandered onto the cover of the tank and fallen through.

Freed from the tank

A post on Prees Fire Service's Facebook page said: "We have just returned from a large animal rescue in north Shropshire.

"Great work by the crews from Prees and Wellington rescue appliance - happy ending, no serious injuries to the cow."

The tank is owned by Severn Trent Water.