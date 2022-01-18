Notification Settings

Kyrgios stuns tennis fans with underarm through-the-legs serve

Published:

The Australian landed the exhibition shot in his first round Australian Open match against Britain’s Liam Broady.

Nick Kyrgios File Photo

Nick Kyrgios displayed his maverick side in the first round of the Australian Open with a drop shot serve between his legs.

The Australian was up against Britain’s Liam Broady when he attempted the shot, surprising his opponent enough to force his return long.

“Kyridiculous, that’s what that was!” said the commentator.

Kyrgios went on to triumph 6-4 6-4 6-3 in front of a raucous crowd.

“I don’t know what I’ve done to this crowd because you guys are a zoo, but I’m just super happy to be here again,” he said.

“This is my favourite court in the entire world.”

Afterwards, Kyrgios shared a clip of the match with the caption “I hope this makes people happy”.

The 26-year-old, who paused to sip a fan’s beer on his way off the court, will take part in the first blockbuster match of the tournament in the second round against Daniil Medvedev, the highest-ranked player in the draw in the absence of Novak Djokovic.

