Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney delights fans with Tesco bag for life
The left-back arrived at the game with his items inside the shopping bag.
Football fans have become accustomed to seeing their favourite players arrive at games with designer washbags, but Kieran Tierney delighted supporters by bucking the trend.
The Scotland left-back instead sported a Tesco bag for life upon entering Bramall Lane for Arsenal’s FA Cup tie at Sheffield United.
The move caught the attention of a number of fans on Twitter, who pointed to Tierney’s “no nonsense” style.
“Footballers usually enter the stadium with a Gucci or LV washbag. Not Tierney,” said one social media user.
“Never mind building Wengers statue @Arsenal get Tierneys built asap, Tesco bag included.”
Meanwhile, another fan said: “Kieran Tierney is just an old school no nonsense footballer.
“Turns up with his kit in a Tesco bag, tucks his shirt into his shorts, how can you not like him”.
Arsenal triumphed 2-1 thanks to a last-minute winner from Dani Ceballos, sending them through to the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2017.
