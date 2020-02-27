Goalkeeper scores last-minute goal to send team through in Concacaf CL

A goalkeeper sent his side through to the quarter-finals of the Concacaf Champions League after scoring in the dying seconds of the knockout match.

Mexican side Tigres led Alianza 3-2 on the night of their second leg fixture, but required one more goal to progress on aggregate to the quarter-finals.

With just 20 seconds left of added time, goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman leapt to nod in the winning goal, sparking wild scenes in the Estadio Universitario in Mexico.

?⚽️ ¡Gol de Nahuel Gúzman! ¡Gol que mandaría a @TigresOficial ?? a cuartos de final de #SCCL2020 al final del partido! pic.twitter.com/aRV3AHoyMG — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 27, 2020

The 34-year-old Argentinian’s goal means Tigres will face New York City FC in the quarter-finals.

The Concacaf Champions League is a competition which includes the top sides from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.