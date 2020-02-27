Advertising
Goalkeeper scores last-minute goal to send team through in Concacaf CL
Nahuel Guzman lived every goalkeeper’s dream when he nodded in from a free-kick.
A goalkeeper sent his side through to the quarter-finals of the Concacaf Champions League after scoring in the dying seconds of the knockout match.
Mexican side Tigres led Alianza 3-2 on the night of their second leg fixture, but required one more goal to progress on aggregate to the quarter-finals.
With just 20 seconds left of added time, goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman leapt to nod in the winning goal, sparking wild scenes in the Estadio Universitario in Mexico.
The 34-year-old Argentinian’s goal means Tigres will face New York City FC in the quarter-finals.
The Concacaf Champions League is a competition which includes the top sides from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.