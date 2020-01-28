Wigan schedule Pride Day for fixture against Folau’s Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors have announced their Pride Day will take place on the day of their round eight game against Catalans Dragons, who have sparked controversy with their signing of Israel Folau.

Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia last May for making homophobic comments on social media, and has joined the Dragons on a 12-month contract.

On the day the 30-year-old’s signing was announced, fellow Super League side Wigan released a statement revealing their Pride Day would take place on Sunday March 22, the day of their game against the Dragons.

?️‍? @WiganWarriorsRL can confirm that their round six game against @DragonsOfficiel on Sunday 22nd March will now be Pride Day, as the Warriors look support the LGBTQ+ community. Learn more ?https://t.co/nvxK1VHHq1 — Wigan Warriors ?⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) January 28, 2020

Players will wear rainbow socks and laces for the game, and LGBTQ+ groups will be invited to be part of the day by the club.

“Here at Wigan Warriors we are committed to the core values of inclusion and respect,” said a statement from Wigan Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski.

“Our community foundation have a long history of supporting local LGBTQ+ groups and initiatives, and we want everyone who engages with our game to feel welcome, valued and most of all, respected.

“Rugby League has a strong history of inclusion, of breaking down barriers and of being a forward-thinking sport. I think that today more than any day that it is vitally important we reiterate that message.

“We’re looking forward to working with charities, local and hopefully national groups, to make this day a success.”