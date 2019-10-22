Advertising
Paris Olympic logo compared to Tinder, shampoo and Jennifer Aniston
The logo, which features a female face, symbolises the fact that the “Games that will belong to the people”.
The logo for the Paris Olympics has been met with a mixed reaction from sports fans.
The newly-revealed logo for the 2024 Games is made up of three elements, according to organisers: the gold medal, the Olympic flame and Marianne, symbol of the French republic.
But to some social media users, the image was reminiscent of other things.
Some saw the logo as a sort of stereotyped French literary character.
Writer Megan Clement tweeted: “The French Olympic logo tumbles out of bed on a Parisian morning. She tousles her messy bob, dons breton stripes and ballet flats and whisks down the stairs from her fifth-floor apartment to grab a baguette before enigmatically texting two men who are pursuing her romantically.”
The romantic theme continued with the suggestion the logo was similar to that dating app Tinder, while others found themselves strangely attracted to it.
Advertising
Some felt the logo and its bob haircut resembled Friends star Jennifer Aniston, and several suggested she looked like she would “like to speak to the manager”.
Advertising
And several people referenced the song Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)? by Peter Sarstedt, which talks about the life of a young woman living in Paris.
Some social media users felt the logo looked like a shampoo brand.
According to organisers, the symbol is “a reminder that these Games will be Games for everyone, Games that will belong to the people”.
The logo will also serve as the logo for the 2024 Paralympic Games.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.