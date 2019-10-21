Watch: Skiing champion completes remarkable parkour routine at 232nd attempt

It took skiing world champion Andri Ragettli more than seven hours to complete a back-breaking parkour routine.

The three-time medallist spent two days planning the exercise as an alternative to his traditional ski training.

However, it took him 232 attempts to complete the routine without falling off.

He told the PA news agency: “I spent two days going over the different parts of the routine, and trying out different ideas.

“As I was getting towards the end on my 232nd attempt, I was getting really nervous because I didn’t want to fall off.

“I did think I would have to come back and try again the next day, but after seven hours I managed it.

“I was super exhausted and I had almost given up.”

Ragettli said the training was important to ensure he has good balance, ahead of the forthcoming season.

He first shared a video of his training routine last year.

He said: “I did not know if I could top it again this year, but I wanted to try.

“After seeing those comments and the lovely messages, I am thinking I have to do it again next year – although I don’t know how I will top it.”