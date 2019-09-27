Premier League referee helps golfer score hole-in-one

Premier League referee Mike Dean helped Australian golfer Whitney Hillier score a hole-in-one at the Mediterranean Open.

Dean, known for his flamboyant refereeing style, celebrated the win with high-fives and hugs.

Hillier made the hole-in-one at the par three 17th hole. She signed for a 66 and finished the day in a share of eighth place.

?HOLE-IN-ONE? "Did it go in!" It most definitely did @WhitneyHillier! What a shot, holing out on the par-3 17th @MeditLadiesOpen from 171 yards with a 5 iron. Congratulations ???? Did @premierleague ref Mike Dean pick the club?!?#EDMLO2019 pic.twitter.com/aYAQxEaRuE — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) September 27, 2019

Hillier said: “I hit a really solid five iron. It looked good all the way, but I couldn’t see it. I had to wait until the cameraman put his hand up and then I could celebrate.”

She has the Premier League referee on the bag for the first time this week and added: “We are really good friends and he asked if I wanted a caddie for the week and I said, ‘Why not?’ He’s a great guy and we’ve had a lot of fun.”