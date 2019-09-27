Advertising
Premier League referee helps golfer score hole-in-one
Premier League referee Mike Dean helped Australian golfer Whitney Hillier score a hole-in-one at the Mediterranean Open.
Dean, known for his flamboyant refereeing style, celebrated the win with high-fives and hugs.
Hillier made the hole-in-one at the par three 17th hole. She signed for a 66 and finished the day in a share of eighth place.
Hillier said: “I hit a really solid five iron. It looked good all the way, but I couldn’t see it. I had to wait until the cameraman put his hand up and then I could celebrate.”
She has the Premier League referee on the bag for the first time this week and added: “We are really good friends and he asked if I wanted a caddie for the week and I said, ‘Why not?’ He’s a great guy and we’ve had a lot of fun.”
