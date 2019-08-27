Watch: Sprinkler hoses Russian journalist in face during live sports report

A Russian sports presenter has offered a lesson in perseverance after he completed a live television report despite being hosed by a water sprinkler.

Evgeniy Evnevich was presenting for Match TV pitchside at the VEB Arena before CSKA Moscow’s home game against Akhmat Grozny when the grounds’ watering system tracked directly across where he was stood.

Mr Evenevich said he had not expected the sprinklers to be switched on, but managed to complete his report despite being sprayed in the head twice in quick succession.

“It’s really hard to think in this moment, when the litres of cold water have showered on you,” Mr Evnevich told the PA news agency.

“It wasn’t possible (to move) because I didn’t see where the sprinkler was coming from… But I understood, that I’m live… And I should talk no matter what.”

(Match TV)

Mr Evenovich said his cameraman had decided to move the location of the stadium report “for better footage” but they were caught out by the watering system.

“Of course I know about sprinkler, but it HAS NEVER worked before about one and half hour before the game,” he said.

“I was really surprised.”

The waterlogged reporter proved to be a lucky charm for CSKA however, as they went on to win the match 3-0 to pull themselves up to sixth in the Russian Premier League.