Manchester United’s Twitter dig at Chelsea backfires spectacularly

The only thing worse than losing a game at home in the Premier League is having to deal with your club’s pre-game hubris afterwards, something Manchester United fans experienced after losing to Crystal Palace.

The Old Trafford side were stunned by a stoppage-time winner against the London outfit, losing 2-1 having equalised just minutes before.

The defeat marked Palace’s first league win at Old Trafford since 1989, but a pre-game tweet from United’s Twitter account really put the cherry on the cake for rival fans.

“Wish we were playing Chelsea again, though…” the post read.

*#MUNCRY. Wish we were playing Chelsea again, though… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2019

United had beaten Chelsea 4-0 in their opening game of the season, but their light-hearted tweet aged very badly after the team went on to lose to Roy Hodgson’s outfit.

“We’re sure you do…” Palace replied after the game.

Advertising

But it was Chelsea who had the last laugh, responding to the dig having beaten Norwich 3-2 for their first three points of the season.

“How’d it go?” the Blues’ Twitter account asked.

United and Chelsea both have four points after three games of the season.