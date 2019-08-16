Fans baffled by Cristiano Ronaldo’s shopping advert dance

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dance moves attracted the attention and confusion of social media after the Portugal star appeared in an advert.

The Juventus forward is a brand ambassador for Shopee, an e-commerce platform in south-east Asia and Taiwan.

And while football fans would have recognised his trademark free-kick routine at the beginning of the advert, by the end many were left scratching their heads.

Watch Ronaldo score his latest victory in our new TV commercial in celebration of Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day! ?Comment below and let us know what's your favourite scene and tag a fan! ?#ShopeeSGxRonaldo #ShopeeSG99 #Shopee99SuperShoppingDay pic.twitter.com/SzkDMhM7bU — Shopee Singapore (@ShopeeSG) August 16, 2019

After scoring, Ronaldo is shown a Shopee card by the referee before becoming magically adorned in an on-brand T-shirt and dancing while tapping the app.

Social media users were suitably confused, with one tweeting “What is happening” while another posted: “Whatever they paid him, it wasn’t enough.”

The video has been viewed more than two million times, while the post prompted hundreds of comments on Twitter.