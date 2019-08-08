Sausage kit football team return with bangers and mash shirt

Bangers and mash will feature on the kit of a football team who have become famous for putting sausages on their shirts.

Bedale AFC will have sausage-themed jerseys for the third year running thanks to a sponsorship deal with Heck Food.

Sausage-themed football kits have become the norm for Bedale (Bedale AFC/PA)

The bangers and mash kit, which the North Yorkshire non-league team will wear for away matches during the 2019-20 season, also features peas on the arms and gravy boats on the socks.

The back of the shirt bears numbers in a tomato ketchup font, as well as the slogan: “Football’s Coming Home … For Tea.”

This is the third time @AfcBedale have had a sausage-based kit, and this one tops the lot. What a sight. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/a1HTanXcWN — Kit Crimes ⚽️ (@KitCrimes) August 8, 2019

Captain Ross Hodgson told BBC Look North: “It’s not too bad. This one’s better than the other two, I’d say.

“I like the peas on the sleeves – they’re very nice.”

Advertising

Hot dog sausages featured on Bedale’s kit last season (Bedale AFC/PA)

It follows the original sausage kit from two years ago and last season’s hot dog shirt, both of which gained worldwide coverage for the club.

The food-themed jersey is also helping to raise money for charity, with £5 from each sale going to Prostate Cancer UK.