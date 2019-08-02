Wigan Athletic unveil new mascot Crusty the Pie

Wigan Athletic have unveiled their new mascot Crusty the Pie.

The latest addition to the team was designed by two local children Cayden and Neve, both aged nine, as part of a competition run by the club.

More than 50% of entries in the competition were a pie.

The mascot was presented to the world live on Sky Sports alongside Peter Reid, the former England international who is part of the Latics’ coaching staff.

Crusty the Pie alongside Neve and Cayden. (Wigan Athletic)

Cayden and Neve will both lead the team out as mascots for the Championship opener with Cardiff City on Saturday, alongside Crusty the Pie.

Speaking about the design, Cayden and Neve said: “We designed Crusty like this because everyone in Wigan loves pies!

“It took us about 30 minutes or an hour to design – it took a long time to choose the exact colours.

Crusty the Pie (Wigan Athletic)

“We can’t wait for the new season to start. It is really exciting to be mascots tomorrow and walk out with the team and Crusty at the DW Stadium.”

Wigan Athletic’s head of business development and customer experience Jonty Castle added: “We didn’t have a mascot last season and we thought it would be a great idea to go into primary schools and get the creativity and initiative flowing for local children.

“There was a huge response and the local schools thought it was a great idea and a great way to connect with local children to develop the next generation of fans.

Crusty the Pie (Wigan Athletic)

“It should put a smile on people’s faces, it is a bit of light-hearted fun and a great opportunity for the children involved.”