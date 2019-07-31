Watch as man sets world record for fastest hole of golf

Thomas Detry, a professional golfer from Belgium, has taken the Guinness World Records title for fastest hole of golf played by an individual.

The European tour challenged Detry, along with American Sean Crocker, Ireland’s Paul Dunne and Italian Guido Migliozzi to break the existing record of one minute 33.37 seconds at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina in Spain.

Detry, 26, broke the record after attempts by his fellow golfers, finishing the hole in one minute 29.62 seconds.

How fast can one person play a par five? ⏱@HiltonHonors pic.twitter.com/Pasn6UxBpg — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 31, 2019

He said: “It was so tough but it was a lot of fun! As a boy I used to get the Guinness World Records book for Christmas and I guess my name will be going in it now, which is very cool!”

Guinness World Records adjudicator Anna Orford said: “I was able to witness the four players give their absolute all to bring home the title, however Thomas Detry’s speed and shot-making secured the Belgian his Guinness World Records title for the fastest hole of golf by an individual in a hugely impressive one minute 29.62 seconds.

“An officially amazing record-breaking moment!”