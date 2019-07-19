Advertising
Wrestler Triple H congratulates England cricketers with custom WWE belt
‘An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions.’
England have received congratulations for their Cricket World Cup win from an unlikely source – wrestling legend Triple H.
The fighter congratulated Eoin Morgan’s team on Twitter for an “incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final” against New Zealand, including with his tweet an image of a customised WWE belt.
He wrote: “An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to @EnglandCricket for winning the ICC Men’s @CricketWorldCup 2019! This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS! @WWEUK”
England won their first men’s World Cup title last weekend on boundaries scored after the two teams remained tied even after a super over.
Triple H’s tweet clearly struck a chord with one of the stars of that performance, Jos Buttler.
The wicketkeeper suggested the squad should battle it out, tweeting: “Royal rumble lads last man standing keeps the belt?”
The suggestion won favour with bowler Liam Plunkett, who tweeted a hands-up emoji in response.
