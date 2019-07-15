NZ cricketer jokes: Kids, don’t take up sport … Take up baking or something

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham reacted to his team’s agonising World Cup defeat to England by joking that children should take up baking instead of sport.

Neesham hit 13 runs in his side’s super over after England tied New Zealand’s score of 241, but when the visitors tied England’s super over score they were defeated by virtue of boundaries scored.

It was without question one of the most thrilling finishes cricket has ever seen, but to be on the losing side prompted Neesham to joke: “Kids, don’t take up sport … Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy.”

New Zealand were also runners-up in the 2015 final, and received plaudits after an outstanding display with the ball, restricting big-hitting England with clever field placements and controlled bowling.

“That hurts,” tweeted Neesham, who scored 13 runs in New Zealand’s super over. “Hopefully there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket, well deserved.

“Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn’t deliver what you so badly wanted.”

Neesham managed 19 runs in New Zealand’s main innings and took 3-43 with the ball.