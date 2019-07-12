Advertising
8 of Peter Crouch’s best tweets after striker retires from football
The former England forward has delighted thousands with his social media posts over the years.
Peter Crouch scored some special goals during his career, but he has also posted some special tweets in more recent years.
The 38-year-old announced on social media that he has taken the decision to retire from football after a career which included stints at nine clubs.
Crouch also scored 22 goals in 42 games for England, but which were his most prolific tweets?
After Liverpool won the Champions League final against Tottenham last season, Crouch joked about naming his newborn son after goalscorer Divock Origi as well as his local Indian restaurant.
Never one to miss an opportunity for a bit of levity, Crouch announced the impending arrival of his son with a compliment for his wife.
At 6ft 7ins the former Liverpool frontman has been more than happy to poke fun at his height.
Meanwhile, Crouch wasted no time putting himself in the same company as Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward’s Champions League overhead kick for Real Madrid in 2018, something Crouch achieved for Liverpool against Galatasaray in 2006.
His last appearance for England came in 2010, but as recently as 2018 he was still hoping to catch Gareth Southgate’s eye with home videos like this.
Crouch’s tweets extended beyond the world of football as well, tweeting in November last year that he was not available as a luxury item for I’m a Celeb contestant Harry Redknapp, a manager who signed him on multiple occasions during his career.
And when the Royal Family announced news of another royal baby, Crouch responded with one of the best tweets of the day.
But while Crouch is famous for his funnier tweets, his sincerity shone through online when he reflected on a successful career.
“It’s been an absolute dream come true,” he tweeted.
