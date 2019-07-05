Advertising
Los Angeles Galaxy spell Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s name wrong on back of match shirt
Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the MLS star had ‘Irbahimovic’ written on his jersey.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has one of the best known names in world football – but it seems his own team haven’t quite got to grips with how to spell it.
The former Sweden striker turned out for LA Galaxy on Thursday wearing a shirt which read “Irbahimovic”.
Some joked that the MLS team had a new striker turning out for the game against Toronto FC.
But whoever the man in the Irbahimovic shirt was, he made the difference, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win for the Galaxy.
Ibrahimovic is by no means the first footballer to suffer the indignity of having his name misspelled on his shirt.
At Ibrahimovic’s old club, Manchester United, alone, David Beckham, Anderson and current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all taken to the pitch wearing shirts with their names spelled incorrectly.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.