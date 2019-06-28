Megan Rapinoe fans see double against France as perfect riposte to Donald Trump

Megan Rapinoe turned the attention from her row with Donald Trump to her prowess on the pitch as she scored twice against France to lead the United States to the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old was criticised by the president after stating she would not be going to the White House for a celebration should the USWNT prove victorious in France.

If the exchange had put added pressure on Rapinoe she did not show it, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over the hosts – just as she had in the previous round against Spain – to set up a semi-final against England on Tuesday.

And the performance won her some very high-profile admirers.

Yes @mPinoe!! Amazing second goal!!! ?? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 28, 2019

For many watching on, the context of the war of words with the president over the previous week was very close to the front of their minds.

Many saw her performance as a strong response to Mr Trump’s tweets about her on Wednesday.

OMG!!!! You watching this #USAFRA game, @realDonaldTrump??? @mPinoe just got her second goal!!! What a patriot! ?????? — andy lassner (@andylassner) June 28, 2019

RAPINOE IS OUR PRESIDENT — TA (@talter) June 28, 2019

BUILD A GOLDEN STATUE TO MEGAN RAPINOE AND PUT IT IN FRONT OF THE WHITE HOUSE YOU FOOLS — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 28, 2019

MEGAN RAPINOE JUST WON THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION — Andy Greenwald (@andygreenwald) June 28, 2019

If Rapinoe gets a hat trick she replaces Trump as president. Look I don’t like it either but it’s in the Constitution and we should trust in the framer’s wisdom — Adam Serwer? (@AdamSerwer) June 28, 2019

His criticism of Rapinoe came after she said she would not go “to the f****** White House” for a reception – an honour often given to successful American teams – if the USWNT won the tournament.

Mr Trump tweeted: “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”