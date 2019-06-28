Menu

In pictures: Cricketers hit the deck in World Cup match as bees swarm pitch

Sri Lanka v South Africa was interrupted shortly before the end of the innings by a swarm of unwanted guests.

Players and umpires lie on the pitch after a swarm of bees sweeps over the ground

Players and umpires at the Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa were forced to hit the deck when a swarm of bees made its way on to the pitch.

With Sri Lanka eight wickets down in the group game, play was stopped after the bees took centre stage in Durham.

A Sri Lanka player laying face down on the ground to avoid a swarm of bees that have come across the ground during the Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa
(Scott Heppell/AP)
South Africa's bowler Chris Morris lies on the ground to avoid a swarm of bees that have come across the ground during the Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa
(Scott Heppell/AP)
Players and umpires lie on the pitch after a swarm of bees sweeps over the ground a during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Riverside Durham
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
A swarm of bees sweeps over the ground shortly before the end of the innings, forcing players and umpires to lie flat during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at Riverside Durham between Sri Lanka and South Africa
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Once the bees had departed, Sri Lanka reached 203 all out, their World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after an underwhelming group stage.

And while bees on the pitch are something of a rarity, both sides were affected by the same problem in a one day international in 2017, when bees halted play three times before a professional beekeeper was summoned.

With 30 overs gone in their 2019 World Cup match, South Africa appeared to be cantering to victory having reached 159-1 in response to Sri Lanka’s meagre total.

