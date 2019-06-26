Donald Trump reacts to US footballer’s F-bomb White House snub

Footballer Megan Rapinoe has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump by saying she would not go “to the f****** White House” should the United States win the Women’s World Cup.

Rapinoe, who scored both goals as the USWNT beat Spain on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals, was an unsurprising candidate to voice her distaste for the idea of visiting Trump at the White House – an honour often given to sports teams who win major honours in America.

….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

The 33-year-old is a strong advocate LGBTQ rights and racial equality, and was stopped from kneeling during the national anthem by US Soccer.

Trump, who this week said he did not think it was appropriate for Rapinoe not to sing the anthem during the World Cup, responded to her latest statement in a string of tweets in which he said: “I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!”

He also said she should “never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag” and said he would invite the team to Washington DC whether they win the tournament or not.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

Rapinoe stated that she would not be going to the White House in a video posted on Twitter by Eight By Eight magazine.

She said: “I’m not going going to the f****** White House. No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited.”

The tradition of inviting players to the White House has proved tricky to navigate in the age of Trump, with various high profile teams either not being invited or declining to attend.

The United States face hosts France in the last eight of the World Cup on Friday.