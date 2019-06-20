Hazard, Willian and Rob Green party the night away after Europa League triumph

Video released by Chelsea shows exactly how the players celebrated their Europa League final victory against Arsenal.

The Blues had beaten Arsenal 4-1 in the Baku final in May, after a devastating second-half performance saw them claim their third European title of the decade.

The video shows Brazilian winger Willian playing a drum along to the music, while Eden Hazard, Gonzalo Higuain and third-choice goalkeeper Rob Green danced the night away.

CHELSEA PLAYERS PARTY AFTER EUROPA LEAGUE WIN! ?This is how the Blues celebrated winning the Europa League! (And how good is Willian on the drum! ?) Posted by Chelsea Football Club on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Chelsea last won the Europa League in 2013, and the trophy took centre stage in the aftermath of that victory, with players seen dancing around the silverware throughout the night.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has since left the club for Serie A side Juventus, while reserve goalie Green retired once the season reached its conclusion.