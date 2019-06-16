Cricket fan turns up to India vs Pakistan match in Manchester on horseback

A cricket fan has travelled in style to the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday at Manchester’s Old Trafford.

A fan waving the Pakistan flag was spotted trotting down the road in Manchester on horseback, followed by a green bus bearing the message “best wishes Pakistan”.

The procession of fans welcomed their team to Old Trafford for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

The match is taking place inside the 26,000-capacity ground on Sunday for a contest that is estimated to attract a worldwide television audience of more than one billion.

Ahead of the match, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said: “I don’t want to say it’s the biggest rivalry in sport, but I saw some stats which said the soccer World Cup final attracted 1.6 billion viewers. Tomorrow is likely to get 1.5 billion.

“It doesn’t get bigger than that. It doesn’t get more exciting.”

This India fan is particularly enthusiastic (Martin Rickett/PA)

India and Pakistan have a historically fierce rivalry in cricket, with India winning all six World Cup meetings between the two teams.

While India have made an unbeaten start to the tournament, Pakistan have already lost to the West Indies and Australia, either side of a surprise win over tournament hosts England.

As of close of play on June 15, India are fourth in the Cricket World Cup table, with five points, while Pakistan are in ninth place with three points.