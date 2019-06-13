New video follows Jurgen Klopp’s first six minutes as a Champions League winner

New footage released by Liverpool shows exactly how Jurgen Klopp spent his first six minutes as a Champions League-winning manager.

The clip, posted to Twitter by the club, is the result of a single camera following Klopp’s every move immediately after the final whistle in the 2-0 win over Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier this month.

Uncut footage of Klopp's first six minutes as a @ChampionsLeague-winning manager… ? Prepare for ALL the emotions and LOTS of hugs. ?❤ pic.twitter.com/F4vhsv5QS1 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 12, 2019

In it, Klopp can be seen shaking hands with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, officials and members of his backroom staff before eventually joining his players to celebrate on the pitch.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is seen embracing key players including Trent Alexander-Arnold, captain Jordan Henderson, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Eventually he is held aloft by his players as they celebrate the Reds’ first win in the competition since 2005.

Fans picked out their favourite moments of the video, which quickly scored nearly 50,000 likes.

This is so wonderful. The emotions with Hendo got me. He deserved it so much but he never even bragged about it. He is so calm inside and so sure. So happy for him, the players and us ?? — Julian? (@Julian_01m) June 12, 2019

This makes me so emotional! Instead of celebrating first he goes to all spurs players, how can you hate this man? — Fletcher (@fletcherxoo) June 12, 2019

I was waiting so bad for mane’s hug?..I guess he saved the last hug for the best❤️❤️❤️#Supersupersadio — Seun007 (@AkinEmmanuel3) June 12, 2019

Liverpool claimed victory in the Champions League after the disappointment of losing out to Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

The new fixture list, released on Thursday, reveals that the Reds will start their bid to go one better in the league with a home match against newly promoted Norwich.