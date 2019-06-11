Baseball fan applauded after athletic one-handed catch in the stands

A baseball fan has set the standard for crowd catches in 2019 after a sensational grab from the stands during an MLB game.

The supporter in question was attending a game between the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park when Ronald Acuna Jr stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded.

Acuna Jr proceeded to wallop the ball to complete the grand slam, adding four runs to his side’s score, but it was the catch that caught the eye of some fans and spectators.

“Hey what a catch!” remarked the commentator.

Meanwhile Cut4 said of the fan’s handiwork: “This might be the best fan catch we’ve ever seen.”

This might be the best fan catch we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/YYXGUy4Oxz — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 11, 2019

Inspector gadget arm ? catch — Jin (@jjpearl76) June 11, 2019

The Braves ran out 13-7 winners on the night, while the fielding fan had his moment in the sun too.