Watch: Gerry Marsden joins Take That at Anfield to sing You’ll Never Walk Alone

Playing at Anfield, the home of Liverpool Football Club, Take That treated a packed stadium to a very apt special guest – Gerry And The Pacemakers singer Gerry Marsden.

A week on from Liverpool’s Champions League triumph, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen joined the crowd and Marsden in a passionate rendition of his 1963 hit You’ll Never Walk Alone, the song synonymous with the football club.

Liverpool supporter Alysha Byrne, 26, was at the stadium and said the experience was “unforgettable”.

“A lot of people were hoping that Take That would sing (You’ll Never Walk Alone)… especially as Mark and Gary are both LFC supporters, but nobody was expecting them to bring out Gerry Marsden,” the support worker from Merseyside told the Press Association.

“When Gerry walked out people went crazy. It was amazing… It made a lot of people cry and really was an unforgettable, once in a life event that I am so excited and honoured to have been a part of!

“You could see how happy and special it was for Gerry and the (Take That) guys too.”

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final last Saturday thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.