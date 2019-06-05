Parrot sings about Champions League-winning Liverpool forward Mo Salah

A football-loving parrot has gone viral after squawking one of Liverpool fans’ favourite chants about Mohamed Salah.

Four-year-old African grey Kelo was filmed imitating the song, which is heard at Anfield to the tune of James’s 1990 song Sit Down.

“Mo Salah, Mo Salah, running down the wing, Salah-la-la-la, the Egyptian king,” Kelo can be heard singing.

Salah scored Liverpool’s first goal in the Reds’ 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur, the Anfield side’s sixth European crown.

The four-year-old Kelo rose to fame in 2017 after after reportedly copying his family’s chanting when they came home from football matches.