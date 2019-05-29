Photographer struck by first pitch at baseball game

A photographer found himself at the heart of the action when he was struck by the first pitch at a baseball game.

The ceremonial first pitch before the start of a baseball game is often thrown out by a celebrity or notable local figure but in this instance was being performed by a member of staff at the Chicago White Sox who had been named employee of the month.

Let's just say there was some shaky command on tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.#Royals | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3YT5YsH3o — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

And it is fair to assume she did not earn the accolade for any tasks relating to pitching as her effort skewed off to the left and hit the photographer who was on hand to capture her big moment.

To the credit of the snapper in question, identified by Major League Baseball as Darren Georgia, he still got the shot.

Life comes at you pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/ySGgmqSc1n — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019

Georgia, who reportedly escaped unscathed along with his camera, even took the blame for the incident, which happened before the White Sox took on the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

He told the Athletic: “The flash might have been what caused her to throw (the ball) at me. It might have been my fault.”

For many baseball fans, the moment recalled one of the sport’s most famous ceremonial first pitches – when rapper 50 Cent very nearly struck a photographer with his effort at a New York Mets game in 2014.

Does 50 Cent take the cake for Most Memorable First Pitch? Vote now: http://t.co/kuqAtsDhbO #MLBNSocialAwards pic.twitter.com/NbsXZn74Fj — MLB (@MLB) December 4, 2014

The latest wild effort in Chicago happened just one day after the five-year anniversary of 50 Cent’s pitch.