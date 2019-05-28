Watch: Erin Cuthbert scores screamer for Scotland Women in World Cup warm-up

Scotland Women’s Erin Cuthbert scored the pick of the goals as the side beat Jamaica 3-2 in their final friendly before this summer’s World Cup in France.

In front of a record crowd of 18,555 at Hampden Park, 20-year-old Cuthbert drove forward with the ball and thundered a drive from 30 yards high past Jamaica keeper Sydney Schneider.

The spectacular goal levelled the scores after Khadija Shaw had hit the opener past keeper Lee Alexander from the edge of the box after 15 minutes.

Cuthbert’s goal was followed up by another sweet strike from Caroline Weir, with the Manchester City midfielder, 23, curling in a free kick from the edge of the area.

Shaw levelled the score again after the break before a winning header was scored by half-time substitute Sophie Howard.

But it was Cuthbert’s goal that proved to be the pick of the bunch for social media users.

You don’t give @erincuthbert_ space like that. ? ? — Claire Rafferty (@clrafferty1) May 28, 2019

Scots head coach Shelley Kerr said the game was a “watershed moment” as it smashed the previous record attendance of 4,098 last year.

This summer’s World Cup will be Scotland Women’s first appearance at the competition.