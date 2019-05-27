Rewritten Three Lions song tackles prejudice ahead of Women’s World Cup

One of the most famous anthems in football has been rewritten in support of the England team heading to the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s 1996 song Three Lions took the country by storm again last year as Gareth Southgate’s men reached a World Cup semi-final in Russia.

And now Lucozade has reworked the lyrics in support of Phil Neville’s team, whose first WWC 2019 game comes against Scotland on June 9.

The reworked effort includes the lyrics: “They’ve said it all before, they just know, they’re so sure, that we don’t have the skill in their eyes. Well, we’re tired of the lies, because we all play for three lions on a shirt.

“Same pride, same meaning. And all those years of hurt never stopped us dreaming.

“So many jokes so many sneers, all those ‘well done girls’ wear you down through the years.”

Meanwhile, the names of Gary Lineker, Nobby Stiles and Bobby Moore have been swapped for stars of the women’s team such as Steph Houghton and Jordan Nobbs.

Advertising

Claire Keaveny, head of marketing at Lucozade Sport, said: “Arguably Three Lions is the most iconic England song so we’re proud to be able to give it a Lionesses twist in support of the team and the women’s game in general.”

(Mark Kerton/PA)

And Nobbs confirmed the players loved the modified song, saying: “I hope it inspires the team to World Cup glory.”

Lucozade, meanwhile, are hoping to encourage more women to play football by offering 90,000 free minutes of pitch time through Powerleague and Goals football centres.