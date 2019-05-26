Watch: Defender’s pass beats Charlton goalkeeper in League One play-off final

The League One play-off final got off to a remarkable start as a Charlton defender scored a calamitous own goal to give Sunderland the lead inside five minutes.

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips backpedalled after he failed to control a pass back to him from French centre back Naby Sarr, but unfortunately could not stop the ball crossing the goal line.

What on earth has just happened?! Sarr passes it back to Phillips but he fails to control it and it rolls into the net! Watch the @SkyBetLeagueOne play-off final between @CAFCofficial and @SunderlandAFC live on Sky Sports Football or follow it here: https://t.co/bJwqMbVynj pic.twitter.com/EQSRv4WxGp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 26, 2019

According to stats experts Opta, the bizarre start to the match was the earliest own goal to be scored in League One all season, at four minutes and 24 seconds.

Fans on Twitter watching the goal had mixed responses, with some blaming Sarr for passing the ball back, others accusing Phillips of “daydreaming” and some blaming both.

Can't understand why Sarr passes it back from there but the keeper HAS to be alert there, he looked like he was daydreaming! — KieranJw95 (@Jw95Kieran) May 26, 2019

Wits the goalie daein Tom — Paul ???? (@P79_88_08) May 26, 2019

Just watching the replay of the goal again. It's Sarr's og but it's harsh on him – all the keeper's work. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) May 26, 2019

Meanwhile, some thought it was stranger than fiction.

Just seen the Sunderland goal and, honestly, the writing for these Netflix shows is getting ridiculously stupid now. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) May 26, 2019

Fortunately for Sarr and Phillips, Charlton levelled 30 minutes later, with Ben Purrington tapping in after some fine passing in the final third.