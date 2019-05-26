Advertising
Watch: Defender’s pass beats Charlton goalkeeper in League One play-off final
Dillon Phillips had to chase after a pass back to him from defender Naby Sarr.
The League One play-off final got off to a remarkable start as a Charlton defender scored a calamitous own goal to give Sunderland the lead inside five minutes.
Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips backpedalled after he failed to control a pass back to him from French centre back Naby Sarr, but unfortunately could not stop the ball crossing the goal line.
According to stats experts Opta, the bizarre start to the match was the earliest own goal to be scored in League One all season, at four minutes and 24 seconds.
Fans on Twitter watching the goal had mixed responses, with some blaming Sarr for passing the ball back, others accusing Phillips of “daydreaming” and some blaming both.
Meanwhile, some thought it was stranger than fiction.
Fortunately for Sarr and Phillips, Charlton levelled 30 minutes later, with Ben Purrington tapping in after some fine passing in the final third.
