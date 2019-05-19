Menu

Advertising

Sydney goalkeeper’s pre-penalty antics help win A-League title against Perth

Viral sports news | Published:

Andrew Redmayne was the hero after the tie finished goalless.

Soccer goal with goalkeeper in background

Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne deployed unusual tactics to help his Sydney FC side secure the Hyundai A-League Championship on penalties against Perth Glory.

After 120 minutes of goalless action, Redmayne took his place between the sticks for a penalty shootout that would decide the destination of the trophy.

With three penalties successfully converted, the Sydney stopper decided to dance around on his goal line before making a stunning save from Perth’s Andy Keogh.

He proceeded to deny Brendon Santalab immediately afterwards to put Sydney just one penalty from victory, which Reza Ghoochannejhad duly scored.

Viral sports news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News