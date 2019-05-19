Advertising
Sydney goalkeeper’s pre-penalty antics help win A-League title against Perth
Andrew Redmayne was the hero after the tie finished goalless.
Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne deployed unusual tactics to help his Sydney FC side secure the Hyundai A-League Championship on penalties against Perth Glory.
After 120 minutes of goalless action, Redmayne took his place between the sticks for a penalty shootout that would decide the destination of the trophy.
With three penalties successfully converted, the Sydney stopper decided to dance around on his goal line before making a stunning save from Perth’s Andy Keogh.
He proceeded to deny Brendon Santalab immediately afterwards to put Sydney just one penalty from victory, which Reza Ghoochannejhad duly scored.
