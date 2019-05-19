Ivanisevic jokes about 2001 semi-final v Henman as Wimbledon unveils new roof

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic joked it was “bad luck for Tim, good luck for me” that Wimbledon had no roof in 2001.

The Croatian defeated Tim Henman in their Wimbledon semi-final that year after a rain delay interrupted the Briton’s rhythm, before going on to beat Pat Rafter in the final.

Ivanisevic was present for the unveiling of the new roof on Court One, telling Sue Barker: “You know it is funny, I won Wimbledon because Wimbledon didn’t have a roof, and now they call me to open the roof!”

One man is happy we didn't have a roof when he was playing…#Wimbledon #RoofForAll pic.twitter.com/lJ4BOsczo4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) May 19, 2019

“I mean, great,” he continued. “Bad luck for Tim, good luck for me!”

Centre Court first used its retractable roof at the 2009 Championships, eight years after Henman’s defeat at the hands of the Croatian.

Having led by two sets to one, the Briton appeared to be the man in form, but a rain delay saw Ivanisevic return the stronger player, winning the tie break and the deciding set to progress.

Court One’s new roof is reported to have cost around £70 million, while Wimbledon begins in earnest this year on July 1.